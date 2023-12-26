Another Boots pharmacy in York is to close its doors.
Boots in Clifton, near Clifton Green, will shut up shop on February 17.
A sign in the store’s window says the nearest store for collecting prescription will be the Boots in Coney Street.
It adds that other stores nearby are the Boots in Front Street, Acomb, and the store in Monks Cross Shopping Park.
The news follows the closure of Boots branches across York.
As The Press reported, Boots in King’s Square closed in October.
The closure was part of a nationwide programme affecting 300 stores, reducing their total number from 2,200 to 1,900.
Meanwhile, the future of Boots’ flagship York store in Coney Street is also uncertain due to a major regeneration project.
A section of the building, which contains Boots at 43 Coney Street, is earmarked for demolition as part of the York-based Helmsley Group's proposals for Coney Street and the riverside.
Helmsley also seeks to ‘remodel’ the store frontage of the nearby Next building at 19-21 Coney Street.
But Boots previously said it remained “committed” to a presence in the centre of York.
“The lease on our Coney Street store is due to end later this year, and we are in the process of reviewing alternative options,” a Boots spokesperson told The Press in February.
“As we have continued to do, we will keep our team members and customers informed throughout this process.”
The Press has approached Boots for comment about the closure of the Clifton branch.
