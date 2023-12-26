Police seized two vehicles on Christmas Day in North Yorkshire after their drivers were found to have no insurance.
The first vehicle – a black Transit van – was seen by police near Boroughbridge.
Officers carried out checks and found no insurance policy in place.
“Driver could not provide any proof so the vehicle was seized and the driver reported,” said Sergeant Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police.
Another vehicle – a navy Seat family car – was stopped by officers in Harrogate after it appeared to have no insurance on the police system.
“Once again the driver could provide no evidence of any insurance and the vehicle was seized,” said Sgt Cording.
The driver of the vehicle also tested positive for Cannabis after officers carried out a drugs test.
Sgt Cording said a blood sample was taken and would be sent off for analysis.
