A car stolen from a North Yorkshire town was found by police on Christmas Day.
Sergeant Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said the force received reports of a black BMW stolen overnight from Knaresborough.
“A bit of detective work and I managed to locate the vehicle in Harrogate,” he said.
“Vehicle has been seized for a forensic examination before returning to the rightful owner whilst enquiries continue.”
