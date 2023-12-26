A wanted man spent his Christmas Day in police custody after being caught during a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.
The car the man was travelling in - a black Audi A5 - was stopped by police on the outskirts of Harrogate yesterday (Monday, December 25).
Sergeant Paul Cording from North Yorkshire Police said the force received information from Cleveland Police that a wanted man may have been inside the vehicle.
“Driver was indeed wanted and is currently residing in one of our en-suite rooms without a view," he said.
