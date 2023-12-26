Emergency services were called to an “out of control” fire in the garden of a home in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 12.45am today (Tuesday, December 26) in Malton.
“On arrival crew located a fire that was out of control,” said a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.
The firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
