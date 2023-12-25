THERE’S a police incident in a York suburb tonight.
Police have cordoned off an area close to BNT off licence and grocery shop on the corner of Nunthorpe Road in South Bank on Christmas Day.
One eye witness said a scene guard remains in place at a cordon tonight.
The nature of the incident is not known at this time.
More to follow.
