Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash at 8.32am on the A661 at Plumpton, near Knaresborough.

After driving through the fence the car came to a stop in a field and the driver managed to get out, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.

The driver was treated by paramedics for minor injuries, they added.

Emergency services made the scene and car safe after the crash.