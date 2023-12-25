A candle left lit after Midnight Mass set fire to a chapel in North Yorkshire, the fire service has said.
Two fire crews were called to the scene at 11.46am today (Monday, December 25) in Hazelwood, near Skipton.
The front of the chapel, carpet and pews were damaged due to the fire, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
When the firefighters arrived on the scene the fire had been extinguished so they damped down the area and ventilated the premises.
“Cause believed to have been a candle left unattended following Midnight Mass,” said the spokesperson. “Advice given.”
