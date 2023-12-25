Tessa Alice Young, 27, gave birth to Savannah-Bleu Markey-McGinn at 12.57am today (Monday, December 25) at York Hospital.

She was joined by dad Danny Markey-McGinn, 36.

Savannah-Bleu Markey-McGinn was born on Christmas Day at York Hospital (Image: Supplied)

Savannah-Bleh arrived 10 days early and weighed 6.9lbs.

Tessa said the birth went well and lasted around five hours.

To celebrate Savannah-Bleu’s birth coming in the early hours of Christmas Day, she was placed in a festive themed cot.

It was covered with tinsel and baubles and filled with Christmas teddy bears and even an elf.