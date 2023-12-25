A York couple have had a very memorable Christmas indeed – thanks to the early arrival of their baby girl.
Tessa Alice Young, 27, gave birth to Savannah-Bleu Markey-McGinn at 12.57am today (Monday, December 25) at York Hospital.
She was joined by dad Danny Markey-McGinn, 36.
Savannah-Bleh arrived 10 days early and weighed 6.9lbs.
Tessa said the birth went well and lasted around five hours.
To celebrate Savannah-Bleu’s birth coming in the early hours of Christmas Day, she was placed in a festive themed cot.
It was covered with tinsel and baubles and filled with Christmas teddy bears and even an elf.
- Have you welcomed a Christmas Day baby in York? Email details to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk if you'd like to be featured.
