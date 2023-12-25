M&K Quality Butchers, in Bishopthorpe Road, provided turkeys, sausage meat and pigs in blankets to Xmas Presence, which delivers hampers, lunches and offers company to older people in the city.

“This is the second year we have done it now and it will definitely be an annual tradition,” said a spokesperson for the butchers.

“Christmas is about giving to the community and celebrating being together.”

The queue at the butchers in Bishopthorpe Road gets so long the staff have had to start handing out umbrellas when it rains (Image: Supplied)

The butchers is known for its huge Christmas queue when the time comes to collect festive orders.

York writer and musician Ian Donaghy is the man behind Xmas Presence.

This year he also organised the 4th annual York made festive online concert, The Big Christmas Singalong, to celebrate those who live and work in social care.

The one hour long online concert featuring some of York's very own musical talents.