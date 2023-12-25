Tyler Stringer, 11, grew up with comments about his resemblance to Home Alone's Kevin McCallister.

Now he is around the same age as the main character in the iconic film, played by a young Macaulay Culkin.

Tyler Stringer, 11 (Image: SWNS)

While Tyler watched the film with mum Emie Di Marino, 31, she got him to pose like Kevin - and they look like twins.

Emie from Whitby said: "When he was little he spent a lot of time in hospital - one year the nurses commented how he looked like Kevin.

"As soon as you point it out, people say they can't unsee it.

"As he’s grown up, I think he saw it too - he even has the same hairline!

"When we got the photo of him doing the same post, we couldn't get over how similar he looked.

"Tyler even has a similar personality to Kevin - he's daft as a brush, but he also acts older than his years."