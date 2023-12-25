Brian Owen, 53, has not been since he left his home either on or before Thursday, December 21.

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

He is believed to be in the Filey/Scarborough/Bridlington area, a North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Missing Brian Owen (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Last night (Sunday, December 24) Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team joined the search for Brian in Filey Country Park.

A spokesperson for the mountain rescue team said Brian remains missing.

“Shortly after seeing Christmas Day in and having completed all the area without a find the team were stood down pending further information or intelligence coming to light,” they said.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team joined the search for Brian in Filey Country Park (Image: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

Brian is thought to be wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and carrying a dark blue rucksack.

Officers urge anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting dial 999.

Quote the police reference number 12230241601 when passing information.