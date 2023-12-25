A man missing from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well on Christmas Day, police have said.
North Yorkshire Police previously issued an appeal to find the 53-year-old who had not been since since he left his home on or before Thursday, December 21.
The force confirmed today (Monday, December 25) that he has been found.
"The 53-year-old man reported missing in the Filey area has been found safe and well in Bridlington," said a force spokesperson.
As The Press reported earlier today, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to help the search last night (Sunday, December 24) but they were unable to find the man.
“Shortly after seeing Christmas Day in and having completed all the area without a find the team were stood down pending further information or intelligence coming to light,” they said at the time.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article