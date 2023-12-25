North Yorkshire Police previously issued an appeal to find the 53-year-old who had not been since since he left his home on or before Thursday, December 21.

The force confirmed today (Monday, December 25) that he has been found.

"The 53-year-old man reported missing in the Filey area has been found safe and well in Bridlington," said a force spokesperson.

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team joined the search for Brian in Filey Country Park (Image: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

As The Press reported earlier today, Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called to help the search last night (Sunday, December 24) but they were unable to find the man.

“Shortly after seeing Christmas Day in and having completed all the area without a find the team were stood down pending further information or intelligence coming to light,” they said at the time.