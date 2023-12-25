A chimney fire at a home in a North Yorkshire village sparked an emergency call out on Christmas Eve.
Fire crews were called to the scene shorty before 6pm in Birstwith, near Harrogate.
They extinguished the fire which involved a log burner, a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
“Crews extinguished the fire and gave advice to the home owner,” they explained.
