They have been called out to incidents throughout the day ranging from loose tiles to dangerous electricity cables and fallen tree branches.

Here are some of the incidents they have attended today:

11:12am: Columbus Ravine, Northstead, Scarborough: A Scarborough fire crew used a ladder to remove three small roof tiles which were in danger of falling from a commercial premises.

12:16pm, Blind Lane, Aiskew, near Bedale: Following a police report of debris falling from a partially demolished building, a fire crew from a ladder and lines to remove some loose metal corrugated roofing panels. The incident left with site security.

3:26pm, East Cowton, near Catterick: A fire crew from Northallerton stood by warning motorists about an 11000v cable which was hanging dangerously low over a road until engineers from Northern Powergrid could arrive.

3:31pm, Fairfield Road, Tadcaster: A fire crew used ratchets to secure a tree affected by high winds as securely to some flats. The flat owners were advised not to go under the tree.

4:15pm, Ripon Road, Harrogate: A fire crew secured a large plastic gazebo which had been blowing around the yard of a commercial business.

4:18pm, Gray Street, York: Firefighters used barrier tape to rope off an eight metre tall tree which had snapped off in the wind and come to rest against a property on council land. They warned local residents not to walk under the tree. The fire crew contacted the city council, who are arranging for a tree surgeon to attend

4:28pm, Wistow: Selby firefighters used a hose to damp down a smouldering tree thought to have been struck by lightning.