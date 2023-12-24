Brian Owen, 53, is believed to be somewhere in the Filey/ Scarborough/ Bridlington area.

Police say he left his home either on or before Thursday December 21.

“Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

“Police are growing increasingly concerned for Brian’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.”

A full-length photo of Brian Owen, 53, who has gone missing (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Brian is thought to be wearing a dark blue puffer jacket and carrying a dark blue rucksack.

Anyone who has seen him, or has information that could help police find him, is being asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

“If you have an immediate sighting, please dial 999,” the police spokesperson said.

When calling quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230241601.