A man missing from North Yorkshire has been found safe and well on Christmas Day, police have said. 

North Yorkshire Police previously issued an appeal to find the 53-year-old who had not been since since he left his home on or before Thursday, December 21.

The force confirmed today (Monday, December 25) that he has been found.

"The 53-year-old man reported missing in the Filey area has been found safe and well in Bridlington," said a force spokesperson.