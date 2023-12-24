Danny Hopcutt, the owner of the Poppleton Village Butchers and York Wholesale Meats, said he just wanted to ‘give something back’ this Christmas.

Danny, who is York born and bred, has been in business for himself for about six years.

It’s the first time he’s donated food to Carecent at Christmas - but he said he was hoping to make it an annual thing.

He’s seen people sleeping rough on the streets of York, Danny said – and knows how hard it must be for them at this time of year.

“York has helped me a lot all my life – so I just wanted to give something back,” he said.

Carecent volunteers have spent the day today preparing for tomorrow – when up to 65 people will tuck into Christmas dinner with all the trimmings.

Volunteers have spent the day prepping veg, setting the tables with up to 65 places, and decorating the room.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page today thanks all those who have made donations or given their time.

The post say: “Big thanks to Olly Southgate for the continued support every year at this time (you basically provide the majority of the meal!), York Wholesale Meats for the very generous donation of meat (we’ll be using the left over gammon for sarnies on Boxing Day!), Priory Patchworkers for making 65 placemats to decorate our tables (and) Priory Trefoil Guild for making us Christmas crackers full of chocolate and treats for our customers!”