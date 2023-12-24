ABOUT 80 homes in the Strensall area are without power this afternoon, following what Northern Powergrid engineers describe as an ‘an unexpected problem’ with cables.
The company has not said whether the power cut is related to today’s high winds.
But in a statement released yesterday, it said strong winds expected today might ‘impact the electricity network’.
It said engineers would be on standby throughout the day today to repair any damage as quickly as possible.
The company says it hopes to have the power in Strensall restored by about 6pm today.
