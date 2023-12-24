But Northern Powergrid now says a further 210 homes in and around the suburb have been cut off in a second power cut.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We are facing a major power cut in this area. We are working towards restoring it as early as possible."

The company says it is hoping power might be restored by 6pm.

The company has not said whether today's power cuts in Strensall are related to today’s high winds.

But in a statement released yesterday, it said strong winds expected today might ‘impact the electricity network’.

It said engineers would be on standby throughout the day today to repair any damage as quickly as possible.

You can check the latest situation on the company's online power cuts map at www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts-map.