The wooden market chalets (bar one selling mulled wine) were all closed, their shutters down.

Some shops remained open.

But the huge crowds of recent weeks were gone, to be replaced by a few people wandering idly round the city centre.

The big crowds are gone, with just a few people wandering idly around the city centre (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Judging by the comments posted beneath a short video published by The Press today on our Facebook page, reaction to the market this year has been mixed.

Some people clearly loved it.

“Goes so quickly. Another great Christmas market,” commented Lee Morris.

“It was wonderful.. loved that they were local businesses and products,” added Heidi Marie Sellers.

The entrance to Shambles market - looking much less crowded than in recent weeks (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Others were less impressed.

“The whole market needs a rethink,” posted Derek Bell.

“The busier it has got the worse it has got. There were about three huts selling Christmas stuff, some huts that were just pop ups of shops that were a few hundred yards away.

“The food to take home had nothing especially Christmassy about it. It should open later at night as well, especially the food and mulled wine huts and vans.”

Linda Watson was just glad that normal – and quieter – service has resumed in the city centre.

“At least when the stalls come down you can cross over easily to the shops,” she said. “Nightmare before.”

Paul Newby, meanwhile, spoke for all those in a last-minute Christmas panic.

“Damn! I haven’t done my Christmas shopping yet!” he wrote.

At least the mulled wine and cider stall was still doing business today (Image: Stephen Lewis)