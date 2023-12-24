A POPULAR riverside pub near York looks set to remain closed throughout Christmas.
The Ship Inn at Acaster Malbis was shut today, its main doors sealed by metal flood barriers.
The pub was forced to close following flooding on December 11 – and has yet to reopen.
Flood waters got into the pub itself, necessitating a deep clean.
The most recent update on the pub’s Facebook page was on December 18.
Then, the pub said: “We’re following advice given and are currently awaiting an inspection to our equipment for potential damage caused during the recent flooding, so that we may get up and running at full service once we’ve been given the all clear on health and safety.
"Hopefully this won’t take too long.”
There have been no updates since.
No-one was answering the phone at the pub today.
But in a statement obtained by The Press through the pub’s owner, Enterprise Inns, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the Ship Inn is closed due to flood damage and, following the all clear on safety checks, will be open as soon as possible.
“Please keep an eye on our Facebook page for further updates.”
