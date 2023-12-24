Gusts in York are expected to reach more than 50mph at times today – and the Met Office is warning there may be some disruption to travel.

There is a chance of power cuts, tiles being blown from roofs, and trees or branches being brought down, the Met Office says.

Some roads and bridges could be forced to close – and there’s a possibility of disruption to rail and air services, the forecaster warns.

In York, the strongest gusts of wind - up to 53mph - are expected at about 2pm.

Thereafter, the winds are expected to gradually die down, and should have eased by this evening.

Tomorrow (Christmas Day) they will be replaced by rain in the morning, followed by comparatively warm, overcast conditions later.

The Met Office today issued advice on how to keep safe in high winds – covering everything from keeping your property safe to travel.

Here are its 5 tips:

1. Protect your property from damage and other people from injury

“Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property,” the Met Office says. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds.

Items to check include:

bins

plant pots

garden furniture (bring inside or secure in place)

trampolines (turn upside down or secure with tent pegs)

sheds (ensure doors are locked)

An aircraft tipping as it landed at Leeds Bradford Airport during Storm Pia last week (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

2. Plan your journey

Windy weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. If you are planning to travel today, you should follow these simple steps to prepare, the Met Office says:

Plan your route, check for delays and road closures

Listen out for travel updates on your car radio/sat nav

If you don't have essentials in your car then pack for the worst (warm clothing, food, drink, blanket, torch)

Take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack

3. Driving safely in strong wind

Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users, the Met Office says. If you must drive, you can do this more safely by:

Driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts

Be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads

Be cautious overtaking high sided vehicles/caravans

Make sure you hold the steering wheel firmly

Give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual

4. Stay safe at the coast

If you’re at the coast today take extra care today, the Met Office says.

Keep yourself and others safe by following these simple steps:

Check the forecasts and tides in your local area

Beware of large waves - even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea

Take care if walking near cliffs – know your route and keep dogs on a lead

In an emergency 999 (UK) or 112 (Ireland) and ask for the Coastguard

5. Avoid injury if you're out and about

Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury, the Met Office warns.

“Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.”