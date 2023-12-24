Press Camera Club member Anthony Day snapped the geese at the precise moment they were all feeding, with their heads dipped in the water and their rear ends upended.

They looked remarkably like the distinctive, bladed fins of killer whales.

“Killer whales in Rowntree Park … or something,” Amthony posted.

His photo prompted fellow Press Camera club member ‘Little Jem’ to comment: “That lake must be bigger than I remember it ...”

What next for Rowntree Park? The Loch Ness monster making a journey south?

Keep your eyes peeled…