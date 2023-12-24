Organisers of The Ice Factor – part of the Yorkshire's Winter Wonderland at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet - said they had been ‘forced to make the difficult decision’ on safety grounds.

“Due to the Met Office yellow warning for Christmas Eve being high temperatures of 14 C and wind gusts up to 46mph, it will be unsafe conditions to ice skate,” event organiser Georgi Wood said.

The funfair and rinkside chalet and terrace at the outlet will remain open today, however, Georgi stressed – and the plan is to reopen the ice rink itself on Boxing day.

Apologising to those who had been planning to visit the ice rink today, she said: “We are absolutely devastated to have to make the decision to close (on) Christmas Eve.

“It is our favourite day of the season and we love welcoming so many families and being part of their Christmas traditions. We only hope that by letting people know now, that they can plan their day.”

She said the weather had left organisers no choice.

“Most, if not all, ice rinks in the North will be closed due to the high winds and unseasonal temperatures,” she said.

Urging people not to let the decision put them off visiting the outlet today for some last minute Christmas shopping and fun, she added: “Our bigger and better funfair, along with our rinkside chalet and terrace has been a huge hit this year and will be open, so please do come and enjoy it and finish some last minute shopping in the outlet.’’

The Funfair and rinkside Chalet Cafe will be open from 10am – 5pm today.

The Ice Factor plans to reopen as usual on Boxing Day and will be at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York until Sunday January 7.