Firefighters were called out just before midnight last night – to rescue a cat trapped in a ‘chair mechanism’.
They were called to a home in Ripon just before midnight.
“Ripon crews responded to a cat trapped in a chair mechanism at a residential property,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
“Crews released the cat using small tools and left it in the care of its owners.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article