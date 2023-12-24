FIREFIGHTERS freed a man from a car which had flipped onto its roof on an A road near Eggborough last night.
Emergency services were called to Weeland Road at Kellington at 7.40pm.
“Crews released one trapped male using crewpower and made the scene safe, before leaving the incident in the hands of police,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
No other vehicles were involved.
