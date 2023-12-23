FIRE crews were mystified when they were called out to reports of a gas leak coming from a domestic oven – only to find the oven was electric.
A crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a gas leak at a home in the seaside town at 10.14am this morning.
“On arrival the gas board were already in attendance,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
“This was found to be a false alarm as the oven was actually electric.”
