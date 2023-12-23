Do you know who this bike belongs to?
North Yorkshire Police say they have a Trek Marlin 4 mountain bike that they would ‘like to reunite with its rightful owner’.
If this is your bike, or you know who it belongs to, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 12230242157.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article