Do you know who this bike belongs to?

North Yorkshire Police say they have a Trek Marlin 4 mountain bike that they would ‘like to reunite with its rightful owner’.

If this is your bike, or you know who it belongs to, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 12230242157.

York Press: The Trek 4 Marlin mountain bike York [police would like to reunite with its rightful ownerThe Trek 4 Marlin mountain bike York [police would like to reunite with its rightful owner (Image: Police)