A Met Office yellow weather warning of strong and gusty winds remains in place across the county – and the whole of northern England and Scotland - for Christmas Eve.

The forecaster says ‘very gusty winds’ in Yorkshire tomorrow – especially to the east of the Pennines, in other words in parts of North Yorkshire, the Vale of York and East Yorkshire - may cause some travel disruption, with some roads and bridges potentially forced to close.

A Met Office weather map showing a yellow weather warning of strong winds across much of north eastern England - including York - tomorrow (Image: Met Office)

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and some branches and trees may be damaged or brought down,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

“There is (also) a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.”

Some roads and bridges may be forced to closed, the forecaster added – and there was even a ‘small chance of injuries due to flying debris’ because of gusting winds.

A spokesperson for Northern Powergrid said the company was ‘ready and prepared’ in the event of any disruption to power supplies.

Northern Powergrid says it is 'on standby' in case of power cuts as a result of strong winds tomorrow (Image: Northern Powergrid)

The spokesperson said: “Our teams are on standby and are ready to support customers if the strong winds impact the electricity network.

“If needed, Northern Powergrid will continue to keep customers updated via their website, social media channels and via text message.”

Anyone who is affected by a power cut tomorrow can report it online at www.northernpowergrid.com/power-cuts, the spokesperson said.

“If you don’t have online access, please call Northern Powergrid on free-phone 105.

"Customers can also report a power cut via WhatsApp on 0191 687 22 54 - available Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.”