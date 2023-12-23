Thankfully this time, it was only a training exercise, rather than the latest tragedy involving someone falling or jumping into the river.

The ‘Water Search and Rescue’ exercise, which lasted several hours, was a major collaboration between the police, fire service and volunteer rescue teams such as York rescue Boat.

The exercise incorporated the latest technology – including a drone equipped with thermal imaging cameras to search for bodies in the water.

An overhead drone used thermal imaging cameras to monitor rescue boats as they searched the River Ouse (Image: Edward Matthews)

Rescue teams were briefed on the banks of the Ouse, before boats were launched into the inky water, while a drone flew overhead.

To make the exercise even more realistic, teams also searched the river banks.

Michael Jamieson, the watch manager at York Central fire station, said: “This exercise was predominantly about creating a more collaborative and professional and structured way to work more closely with our volunteer groups, which are very professional and very well equipped.

“We wanted to have a more blended approach to how we start to search rivers for casualties and other emergencies.”

The exercise involved officers from North Yorkshire Police’s operational support unit sending up a drone equipped with a thermal camera while rescue boats searched the water below.

Rescue teams being briefed during last night's training exercise (Image: Edward Matthews)

The operation support unit’s PC Scaith said: “It’s been a good learning curve for us.

“There was) a little bit of a technical issue connecting to the control room, but that’s what this exercise is all about.

“It gives us an opportunity to learn how to work better in the future.”

A police car beside the River Ouse during last night's training exercise (Image: Edward Matthews)

Dave Horn, the senior operations manager at York Rescue Boat, said the exercise had allowed rescue teams from different organisations to learn how to work better together.

“This exercise has enabled us to practice our inter-operability, our radio communications, and to see how the drone works when we looking for the use of thermal imaging when looking for casualties in the water,” he said.

Dave Horn of York Rescue Boat during last night's training exercise (Image: Edward Matthews)

“It’s been really useful working with the other emergency services to enable us to improve our processes, our experiences and knowledge.

“We’ve ended up with a lot of good learning from it and hopefully we’re looking (to move) forward with some further exercises to ensure that we make York as safe as we possibly can whenever we respond and to make people be able to enjoy York and its rivers as safely as possible.”