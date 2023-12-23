Developer S Harrison teamed up with Tesco at Clifton Moor to donate the Christmas supplies - along with Christmas treats donated by the store - to Adam Raffell and his team at York Foodbank.

S Harrison spokesperson Ann Scott said: “It’s no secret that lots of people are facing hardship right now for all types of reasons.

“We feel it is ..important to find ways to connect with and support the most disadvantaged (and) if these donations can help to make life a little easier over the festive season, then they will be well worth it.

“We hope it could also inspire others to support local foodbanks.”

Left to right: Tesco store manager James Buckingham and team manager Fran Lonsdale with Gavin Douglas of S Harrison with some of the festive foods donated to York Foodbank (Image: Supplied)

As well as teaming up with Tesco and Clifton Moor to provide festive goodies to the York Foodbank, S Harrison also supports SASH, which works to prevent homelessness amongst young people.

The developer is currently working on a 303-bedroom student scheme on James Street in York, which it says will be completed in time for the 2025 student intake year.