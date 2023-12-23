We all have our favourite Christmas movie - and often can debate the topic at length - whether it's a seasonal classic or its light-hearted comedy.

If you're planning to cosying up on the couch to watch Netflix over the holidays, industry data platform Alt Index has got you covered.

Their team of experts has unveiled the best and worst-rated Christmas movies that Netflix has to offer.

Whether you're looking for a new festive favourite or you're wondering where your top pick sits, this full list of Netflix Christmas films (and their rankings) will stop the endless scrolling ( and bickering!).

Alt Index has created its rankings by measuring popularity with a unique index score which has been generated by reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, Metacritic and Letterboxd.

The best-rated Christmas films on Netflix

Using Netflix's top 25 Christma film list, Alt Index's rankings feature festive flicks like The Holiday, Let It Snow and The Christmas Chronicles made the good list this year.

Topping the list with a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score and an 8.2/10 rating on IMDB was Klaus.

The 2019 animated adventure comedy film is based on the unlikely friendship between a selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker at Christmas.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey placed second on the list, while The Christmas Chronicles took the third spot.

Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, and Jack Black, The Holiday came in fourth place thanks to its combination of comedy, star-studded cast, and a happily-ever-after ending.

Meanwhile, Alien Xmas and Let It Snow completed the top five in joint fifth place.

Worst-rated Christmas films on Netflix

Meanwhile, Netflix's new original movie Best. Christmas. Ever! took the top spot on the naughty list.

The Netflix original movie starring Brandy Norwood, Heather Graham and Jason Biggs, tells the story of Charlotte and her husband Rob who spend Christmas with Charlotte's former best friend Jackie Jennings.

Based on a widowed radio DJ and his four spoiled kids, Holiday Rush followed shortly behind.

Meanwhile, The Holiday Calendar failed to impress in third place.

Christmas with the Coopers, Christmas Inheritance, Family Switch and Falling for Christmas were also deemed festive flops by viewers.

The festive period has been a huge hit for Netflix, according to industry experts.

A spokesperson for industry data platform Alt Index said: “This year, more than ever, people are seeking the warmth and joy that Christmas films bring. From classic tales to winter holiday romances, Netflix has certainly become a go-to service for those looking to indulge in their favourite festive flicks ahead of December 25th.

“The magic of heartwarming stories, twinkling lights, and seasonal cheer has certainly captivated audiences, leading to a significant spike in website traffic, with a 1.9% increase in October.

"With an estimated 1,428,134,000 visitors to Netflix.com in October, the streaming service also saw a 4.9 per cent surge in September - proving that audiences are keen to explore the website’s extensive catalogue in order to create memorable Christmas moments.

“The holiday magic isn't just on the website, with Netflix's app downloads also spiking in recent months. As the festive season approached, app usage increased by 1.5 per cent in November, with an estimated 222,720 daily downloads.

"Meanwhile, Google Trends also showed a clear uptick in searches related to Netflix, indicating a growing anticipation and eagerness to discover the website’s latest festive releases.

"According to stats from Alt Index, the streaming giant has seen a staggering 33.9 per cent increase in Google Trend searches over the last three months.”