The Labour MP says hundreds of new gifts and toys were donated to her York Together toy appeal.

They have been delivered to children across York through the Door84 Youth Centre and the Salvation Army to ensure that no-one misses out on opening a present this Christmas, she said.

The Salvation Army also received a large donation of toys and gifts from Hamilton Panthers Football Club.

Ms Maskell said: “I am really thankful for all the support we’ve received for our York Together Toy Appeal.

“Door84 do fabulous work in the Groves and I’m always amazed by the work of Charlie (Malarkey) and the Salvation Army who always go over and beyond to help those who find themselves in need."

The Salvation Army’s Charlie Malarkey added: “We always try to do our best over Christmas to help people out so that no one misses out on opening a present on Christmas day."