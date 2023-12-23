The display was a mark of support for the NSPCC and its Childline service, which is supporting children across the country this Christmas. The NSPCC’s logo is green.

Buildings and landmarks across Yorkshire and the Humber which joined York’s city walls in going green last night included the civic hall, town hall and City Museum in Leeds, and Hull’s city hall, maritime museum and The Deep.

Elsewhere in the North, Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge and Civic Centre, Blackpool Tower, Liverpool’s World Museum and Mersey Gateway, and Cumbria’s Sir John Barrow Monument also lit up to highlight the work of Childline and the help it provides young people in their darkest hours.

Hull city hall also went green on the night of December 22 - the longest night of the year (Image: NSPCC)

The 'light up' in support of the NSPCC also went national - with London’s Alexandra Palace, Oxford Castle and Prison, the Falkirk Wheel in Scotland, St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall, Enniskillen Castle in Northern Ireland and Newport Civic Centre all going green.

People across the country also took part yesterday in the NSPCC’s 5k fundraiser Walk for Children.

Katy Scott, the NSPCC’s fundraising manager for the region, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make these brilliant light-ups happen at what can be an incredibly difficult time of year for families, children and young people.

“Our Childline service is expecting to be contacted by a child every 45 seconds this Christmas, and while it’s free for them to contact the service, every counselling session costs the charity around £4.

“Not only do the illuminated buildings provide a striking reminder that Childline is a beacon of light for young people in their darkest hours, everyone fundraising with a Walk for Children is making a huge difference and ensuring we can be there for children whenever they need us.”

Cllr Bob Webb, the executive member for children, young people and education at City of York Council, added: “By lighting up the city’s beautiful walls on the longest night of the year, we hope the illumination will serve as a reminder that Childline is there for young people even in their darkest hour.

“We are pleased to support NSPCC by going green again this year. Their Childline teams in Yorkshire and across the country will be on hand around the clock to offer help, support and guidance to children whenever they need it.”

To find out more about how you can support the NSPCC and Childline, either through donations, fundraising or volunteering, go to www.nspcc.org.uk