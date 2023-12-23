POLICE gave chase after spotting a group inhaling nitrous oxide – or ‘laughing gas’ – behind a pub in an East Yorkshire town last night.
Neighbourhood police officers spotted the group behind The Counting House pub in Goole yesterday evening.
They immediately gave chase. “Two males were stopped and searched,” a spokesperson for Humberside police said.
Patrol officers then caught another runner on Carlisle Street.
"The third male (was) arrested a little while later after being found in possession of a quantity of drugs- class c, class B, class A - and other items to aid their supply," the spokesperson added.
Humberside police have repeated warnings that ‘laughing gas’ is now a controlled drug.
“Anyone found to be in possession of it will be dealt with promptly,” the spokesperson said.
