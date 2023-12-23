Neighbourhood police officers spotted the group behind The Counting House pub in Goole yesterday evening.

They immediately gave chase. “Two males were stopped and searched,” a spokesperson for Humberside police said.

Patrol officers then caught another runner on Carlisle Street.

"The third male (was) arrested a little while later after being found in possession of a quantity of drugs- class c, class B, class A - and other items to aid their supply," the spokesperson added.

Humberside police have repeated warnings that ‘laughing gas’ is now a controlled drug.

“Anyone found to be in possession of it will be dealt with promptly,” the spokesperson said.