Firefighters from Acomb broke into a Jaguar car that had come off the A64 near Grimston Lodge so they could turn off its ‘distracting’ hazard lights.

They were called to the scene by police at about 7.15pm last night.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The… Jaguar car … had left the carriageway earlier in the day.

“The car hazard lights were still flashing and causing a danger/distraction to other motorists.

“Crews gained entry to the vehicle and disconnected the battery until the arrival of vehicle recovery.”