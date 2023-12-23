Police would like to speak to him following a shop theft in Filey.

The theft happened at Tesco in Filey at about 11.25am on November 24.

A man entered the store, took more than £1,400 worth of items - and then became aggressive with staff when challenged.

Police have now released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

“Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

Anyone with any information should email jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12230223518 when passing on information.