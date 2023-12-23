All three were convicted separately of motoring offences and sentenced in their absence.

Vlad Dumitru Sandu, 34, of Hornbeam Close, Selby, was banned from driving for six months at Grimsby Magistrates Court after he was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly committed an offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £110 prosecution costs.

Michael Andrew Clapperton, 31, of Flaxton, north of York, must pay £1,544 and was given six penalty points after he was convicted at Harrogate Magistrates Court of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it was allegedly committing a motoring offence. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Felix Urcaciu, 31, of Fostergate, Selby, was convicted of failure to tell police who was driving his car when it allegedly committed a motoring offence in Northamptonshire. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and given six penalty points. Northampton Magistrates Court was told police had sent orders for him to notify them to three different addresses.