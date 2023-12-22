North Yorkshire police say it happened at TK Maxx at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate at about 10.05am on November 22, and involved two men entering the store, picking up a brown men's gilet, removing the security tag then leaving the store, taking the gilet with them and heading towards the railway station.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email jamie.kennerley@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Kennerley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.