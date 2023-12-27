Michaela Eina Allan, 33, of Walmgate, York, was given a 26-week prison sentence suspended for two years on condition she does six months’ drug rehabilitation and 40 days’ rehabilitative activities.

She was also banned for two years from the Co-op in Paragon Street, Asda in Monks Cross, Next in Vangard Street, York, Monkgate Pharmacy, Monkgate andTesco’s Gillygate and Clifton Moor stores. She pleaded guilty to six charges of stealing from the pharmacy, one each of stealing from the other stores, one of assault and one of breaching a community order imposed for earlier thefts and one charge of assaulting an emergency order.

Ian Hayes, 21, of Ash Tree Walk, Tadcaster, was banned from driving for three years and made subject to a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work after he pleaded guilty to failure to provide a breath sample when suspected of drink driving. He was also ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Richard James Newsom, 43, of Armoury Road, Selby, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in Hambleton near Selby. He was banned for eight months and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.