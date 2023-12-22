That’s the message police in York want to get across to anyone thinking about getting involved in a potentially violent confrontation this festive period.

North Yorkshire Police warns that just one punch can have tragic outcomes.

“Often, it is the fall to the ground that causes the catastrophic damage to the victim,” Detective Superintendent Jonathan Sygrove from the force's Major Investigation Team said.

Detective Inspector Dom Holroyd and Detective Superintendent Jonathan Sygrove from North Yorkshire Police's Major Investigation Team (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Whether they end up dying or brain damaged for life, the misery for their loved ones is unrelenting.

“If you kill or seriously injure someone in these circumstances, you can expect to go to prison and lose your job. Your life will never be the same again.”

He explained how spilled drinks, accidentally bumping into someone on the dance floor and rows at taxi queues can all have traffic outcomes.

A one punch victim on screen outside York Minster (Image: Dylan Connell)

“When excessive consumption of alcohol and illegal drugs are thrown into the mix, people can very quickly lose control and lash-out with a fist or a headbutt.”

North Yorkshire Police has partnered with the One Punch UK charity for the Punched Out Cold campaign to help prevent deaths and life-changing injuries in the night-time economy.

Digital screens appeared outside York Minster today (Friday, December 22) showing the police message and victims of one punch attacks in a bid to prevent night-time violence.

Police urge those faced with a violent altercation to walk away (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We want people to not get into any mishaps. It’s busy, it’s Christmas time, pubs are really busy, you might get pushed into, your drink might get spilled. It’s just that thought to say, ‘You know what, I don’t need to react back’,” Detective Superintendent Sygrove told The Press from outside the Minster.

“All it takes is a push back, leading to a fight, leading to a punch. And unfortunately, someone may lose their life.”

Detective Superintendent Sygrove has seen how someone losing their life after being punched impacts their family.

“It’s heart-breaking, it ruins lives,” he said.

“We’re here to support and do as much as we can for them.”

The police message outside York Minster (Image: Dylan Connell)

The force has taken the campaign into schools this year and shared its message to around 5,000 youngsters in North Yorkshire.

Punched Out Cold posters are on display in gyms and sporting clubs across the county.

Licensing officers are also giving them, along with beer mats, to bars and pubs.

“We receive outstanding support from the vast majority of licensed premises in York and across North Yorkshire. We share a common goal of wanting to keep customers safe while they enjoy the best that our night-time economy venues have to offer," Sergeant Tom Stoffel, from North Yorkshire Police's Licensing Team explained.

“Through working together, we can help to stop these heated incidents from spiralling out of control and potentially save lives.

“When things become heated, it is best to walk away.”