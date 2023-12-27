Scott Birley formerly of Mill Street, Malton, also stole a car during a trip to North Wales, Llandudno magistrates heard.

The 44-year-old now faces a bill more than £4,000 as well as being confined to his home every night for the entire festive period and for some months into the New Year.

The court heard he has similar convictions but had not offended for some time.

Birley, now of Hundred Acre Way, Red Lodge, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to theft of a Mini Cooper and fraud by false representation.

He was made subject to a 26-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he observe a nightly curfew at his new address between 7pm and 7am for 20 weeks until the end of April.

The conditions also included attending a 15-day rehabilitation programme and 10 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £85 prosecution costs plus £3,456.68 compensation to one of the complainants and £554 to the other.

The court heard the fraud was committed between October 18 and October 21 in Betws Yn Rhos, Conwy and the car was stolen on October 20.