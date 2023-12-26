Andrew Paul Thomas was driving along a major regional route in North Yorkshire at the time, the court was told.

Now the 43-year-old has to pay more than £1,000 and has three penalty points.

He was not present at the hearing but pleaded guilty by letter to driving when not in a position to have proper control of vehicle.

The prosecution told Harrogate Magistrates Court Thomas was attempting to take hold of a mobile phone when he let go off the steering wheel.

Thomas, of Church Lane, Harewood, between Harrogate and Leeds, was fined £69 and ordered to pay a £277 statutory surcharge and £90.

He committed the offence on the A65 Settle bypass on October 3, 2022.