During 2023, The Press has had the pleasure of visiting many of the city's eateries - some new, others old favourites.

Reporter Maxine Gordon takes us on a culinary journey through the city, picking her favourite foods of the year...

1. Dean Martin chicken burger Clucking Oinks

The Dean Martin burger (£12) was my taste sensation of the year.

Listed on the menu as pieces of buttermilk fried chicken with truffle mayo, hot honey, grated Parmesan and crispy prosciutto served on toasted brioche buns it was completely knock out.

I reviewed it for The Press: could this be the best burger, ever?

Here's what I said: "That first bite - well it was just heavenly. There was the soft sweetness of the light bun, then the satisfying crunch of the golden chicken which gave way to the most tender meat, and then waves of earthy umami-ness from the truffle and Parmesan. I caught some sweetness too from the honey - oh, and the cherry on the cake were the strips of well-done pancetta, like the best crispy bacon from an excellent butty."

Go try it for yourself!

2. Toasted focaccia at Paradiso Dolce Salato, Walmgate

This off-shoot of York restaurateur Paolo Silesu's popular Sardinian restaurant Il Paradiso del Cibo opened in 2022 and has been my go-to place for lunch throughout 2023. I can't get enough of their toasted focaccia sandwiches; my favourite being the roasted vegetables with cheese. It is now open in the evening too for aperitivo - think cocktails, wine and platters of fabulous cheese, meats, and small dishes of Sardinian gorgeousness. What you waiting for?

3. Petit fours at Izakaya, Grape Lane

There is some serious cooking going on at Izakaya in Grape Lane (formerly Wildes).

We loved the Japanese-inspired tasting menu. There were many highlights, but one lingered, and it came right at the end of the meal.

The petit fours were simply heavenly. Here is how I described them in my review:

"We finished the meal with some petit fours, which were two little pieces of delight - one chocolate, one fruity.

"The dark chocolate cup was filled with a silky chocolate cream flavoured with sesame and was utterly divine.

"But the final praise landed on the fruit jelly which had to be eaten to be believed; its sugar coating dissolving as the soft sweet melted in the mouth leaving an explosion of fresh fruitiness that made you almost gasp in wonder."

4. Coofin at The Yorkshire Barn, Murton Park, York

The coofin - part cookie, part muffin - is the brainchild of York chef Jonathan Brown who runs The Yorkshire Barn at Murton Park. It's so unique, he has actually patented it!

It is a beast of a goodie: and is crammed with more naughtiness, such as pieces of Bounty, or other chocolate bars.

The Yorkshire Barn serves hot foods and drinks too, but if you go, try the coofin (but do take a friend, as it is definitely something to share!).