The company’s donations, which range from tinned meats and biscuits through to Christmas puddings and tinned fruit, will help the most disadvantaged in York and Edinburgh, which are both cities where S Harrison is currently working on developments.

In York, S Harrison’s Gavin Douglas reunited with the team at Tesco Clifton Moor, led by Fran Lonsdale, to provide essential supplies, along with Christmas treats donated by the store, to Adam Raffell and his team at the Trussell Trust affiliated York Foodbank. Also in York, S Harrison is continuing to support SASH, which works to prevent homelessness amongst young people.

Ann Scott, from S Harrison, said: “Whilst we know that the development projects we deliver bring benefits to the communities we serve, we feel it is also important to find ways to connect with and support the most disadvantaged in those communities too.

“Our entire team are committed to working with local and well-run charities that make a genuine difference to people in the areas where we operate. It’s no secret that lots of people are facing hardship right now for all types of reasons and if these donations can help to make life a little easier over the festive season, then they will be well worth it, and we hope it could also inspire others to support local foodbanks.”

In York, S Harrison is currently working on a 303-bedroom student scheme on James Street, which will complete in time for the 2025 student intake year.

S Harrison’s Scottish projects include converting a 1970s office building in Edinburgh into a new hotel for international hotel operator MEININGER, as well as purpose-built student accommodation projects.