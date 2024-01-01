Professor Ian Hitchcock leads a team at University of York’s pioneering Centre for Blood Research, which opened in July of this year.

The new centre’s aim is to further the understanding of blood cancers and disorders and to translate research into the clinical setting – eventually leading to possible new treatments.

Professor Hitchcock said: “We had an open day in October, where we had about two or three hundred patients come in and we talked to them about what we did with the launch and what Haematological Malignancy Research Network (HMRN) are doing and fascinatingly, when we asked them what do you want us to do next, what they want to know actually is the science behind some of these new treatments.

“These people are so knowledgeable, it’s wrong to think that they don’t care and they’ll just happily accept whatever.

“If it’s your disease, you research it, you’re passionate about it, its treatments.

“I thought they’d want to know what their treatment is going to be like now, and really it was almost a visionary approach from them, of ‘how is this going to get better eventually’.

“These people know it’s very unlikely to be happening to them, but they’ve got this kind of view – ‘how will this eventually, how in 20 years, when someone gets the disease I get, will they be cured’.

“I found that utterly inspiring.”

Professor Hitchcock said he admired the 'visionary' approach of patients regarding treatments (Image: Alex Holland)

The professor explained some of the benefits of being one of the first such centres in the UK that brings together experimental haematologists - who understand molecular changes in blood cells, epidemiologists - who study variations in cancer prevalence, and clinicians - who treat blood cancers.

He said: “The people of Yorkshire and Humberside have been part of HMRN, a collaboration between 14 hospitals in the Yorkshire and Humber area that’s been going strong for about 20 years now and gives us an idea at population level of incidence survival.

“Having a centre means that we can consolidate together more, we have a banner to sit under.

“This centre isn't the pinnacle, this is the beginning.

"We're have a centre but now we're trying to answer some of the key questions that remain in understanding blood diseases and blood cancers and the people we've assembled in this centre enable us to go from an atomic, molecular level all the way to a population."