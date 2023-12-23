Ripon Farm Services, a John Deere main dealer, which specialises in servicing and selling agricultural machinery, has a depot at the 30-acre Eden Business Park near Malton.

Read next:

Richard Simpson, the Commercial Director of the Ripon-based company, said: “This has been a decent year for us. Turnover has grown significantly, and profit has improved toward the levels that you could expect for a company of our size.

“Most importantly we have made some very significant long term investments in both infrastructure and capabilities, especially in Precision Agriculture Technology. The aim of these investments is to ensure we are well placed to meet the ongoing needs of our customers for generations to come.”

Key landmarks were the completion of the brand-new 22,000 sq ft depot at Malton and the acquisition of FG Adamson & Son, a John Deere Professional Turf dealer, which has enabled the company to expand our offering into professional turfcare machinery products and servicing.

Established in 1982, Ripon Farm Services is one of North Yorkshire’s largest and most successful companies, with high-profile brands including John Deere, Kuhn, Bailey and Kramer across 15 branches in Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire. It employs over 300 staff.

Mr Simpson said: “The company has been founded on worthy principles. Our aim is to ensure that we earn our customers’ loyalty through the provision of exceptional service, sound advice and high quality, innovative products to help them get more from their daily work.”

“This is reflected in these financial results, we saw good gains in market share in all of our major markets and our growth in after-sales underlined our strong desire to improve in the provision of excellent service and back-up to our communities.”

The acquisition of FW Adamson & Son was a major milestone in the company’s recent history, enabling Ripon Farm Services to offer professional turfcare machinery and servicing to its customers for the first time.

Mr Simpson said: “This is really good news for RFS, its staff, customers and the John Deere brand. This is the next stage in the evolution of our business as we offer our services to the professional turf market for the first time.

“F G Adamson & Son is a well-respected business with a strong reputation for excellent customer service, and we know that the high standards set by the staff for more than seven decades will need to be continued. With its staff, we are privileged to be taking on experts in their field, and they will be instrumental in ensuring a seamless transition.”

The year was rounded off by the news that Geoff Brown MBE, one of the co-founders of Ripon Farm Services, has been appointed to the prestigious position of the President Elect of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society. He will take up his post in September 2024.