Warrendale wagyu, based near Pocklington, says last Thursday was its busiest day ever with 265 boxes leaving its headquarters.

The company has also been boosting its business further with Britain’s fourth largest supermarket- Aldi- stocking more of its meats.

The farm, which works in partnership with 750 UK farmers, says increasingly shoppers and diners seek something different to turkey.

The Wagyu centrepiece for Christmas can be from a 3 bone rib to a Fillet, with Warrendale saying once you pick Wagyu for Christmas Warrendale says you never go back.

Its biggest seller for Christmas has been the 21 days dry aged joints, produced exclusively for Christmas.

Other top sellers include the fillet centre cut and sirloin.

For example, sirloin joints cost £60 a kilo, rump joints £28 a kilo and silverside is £14 a kilo.

Hannah Lendon, Warrendale’s marketing strategist, told the Press: “Wagyu beef is a premium beef however with the Warrendale Wagyu being F1 it is affordable with still high-quality marbling. Customers are more conscious now days about where our meat is produced and the quality of the product. It is nutritional, higher quality and worth the money.”

Indeed, it must be when Aldi is getting in on the act, reporting a growing partnership with the Yorkshire family firm, fuelling its growth.

Aldi began selling wagyu beef from Warrendale in 2020 and expects record sales this year as increasingly people tire of turkey.

In the run up to Christmas, Warrendale Wagyu supplied more than 12,500 joints and over 10,000 steaks to Aldi.

This includes Aldi’s multiple award-winning Wagyu Wing Rib, returning favourite Wagyu Tomahawk and brand new for this year Wagyu Picanha Joint.

Warrendale Wagyu has full traceability to farm, which means that it knows where every animal has come from and been from birth. The cattle is also slow growing, feeding on grass and a specialised grain diet for around two years, usually in areas of the UK that can’t grow other crops effectively.

Tom Richardson, Managing Director at Warrendale Wagyu, said: “We are so proud of our partnership with Aldi and it is a pleasure to supply its customers with our delicious, high-quality wagyu throughout the year.

“Working with Aldi is instrumental to our ongoing growth and we look forward to what is expected to be the best Christmas yet for sales.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, commented: “Warrendale Wagyu is a much-loved supplier over the festive period, with many of our shoppers looking to treat themselves to something extra special or different to the traditional turkey.

“At Aldi, we champion British farming - not just in the run up to Christmas, but throughout the year – and we look forward to continuing to develop and strengthen all of our long-term supplier partnerships for years to come.”

Warrendale, which was founded in 2017 by Jim Bloom, employs 25 staff.

The company, though focussing in Wagyu beef, also produces and sells eggs, gin, dog food and ready meals.

Sausage sales were launched in the autumn, and Warrendale Gale has just undergone a pre-launch.

Hannah added: “Dog food and Ready Meals are launching in the New Year. The Fat washed Gin was pre-launched at the BBC Good Food Show and it was a huge success and a very exciting launch.”