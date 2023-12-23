The Nationwide’s branch on Bridge Street held a birthday party to mark the milestone and was joined by old friends from when the branch first opened

Local councillor George Jabbour also attended to mark the occasion and share a mince pie or two.

During the day branch staff celebrated with visitors and reminisced as they were joined by previous employees, including when some who worked there when it first opened.

Bev Frankland, Branch Manager at Nationwide in Helmsley, said: "Colleagues from Nationwide were on hand to talk people through the history of the branch and answer any questions they may have, as well as helping members with their money as usual. Nationwide has promised that wherever there’s a Nationwide branch, there still will be until at 2026 at the earliest.

"Nationwide encourages colleagues to get involved with the local community, whether through charity fundraising at work, going to local schools to help deliver money lessons, or by using the two paid days’ volunteering every employee receives each year.

"In recent years colleagues from Helmsley branch have held advice-giving events at the library and with the local police, as well as hosting a stand at the Ryedale Show – a traditional agricultural event - to help people stay safe from fraud and scams."

Bev added: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating our 40th birthday here at Nationwide in Helmsley. Talking to our colleagues in branch, I know that we’re all keen to share our history with the high street. Our branch promise means that wherever there’s a Nationwide branch we’ll still be there until 2026 at the earliest, so today is a lovely opportunity to show off what makes us special.”

A number of archive photos of the team from when the branch first opened are attached, along with photos from the celebrations.

Kevin Hollinrake MP for Thirsk and Malton said: “Happy birthday to Nationwide Helmsley on their 40th anniversary in our busy market town. Thank you for committing to keeping your branches open, not only in Helmsley, but also in many other towns across our area, including in Easingwold and Thirsk. A large number of residents still rely on face-to-face banking and the services provided by Nationwide is invaluable to many communities that I represent.”